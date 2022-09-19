State to Disperse More Relief Funds to Loggers

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that the state will launch a second round of the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21. Designed to alleviate the economic strain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the state’s logging industry, the program features one-time grants to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Act 497 of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session once again appointed the State Treasurer’s Office to administer the grant program, an extension of the Main Street Recovery Program, and set aside an additional $5 million for this purpose.

“Significant swings in supply and demand, shortage of truckers and other issues have created challenges for the lumber industry,” said Schroder in a press release. “The Legislature saw fit to create these pandemic relief grants and I’m proud that Treasury has been asked to once again help get them into the hands of those Louisianans who need them.”

Applications must be made via the online portal at LATreasury.com. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, or until all funds have been depleted. No grants shall be awarded after Dec. 31. Logging companies that previously received a grant of the $25,000 maximum amount during the original Louisiana Loggers Relief program are no longer eligible.