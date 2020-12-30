State Requires Orleans Parish Bars, Breweries to Close Indoor Operations

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — In a move that’s been expected for several weeks, the City of New Orleans has announced that bars, breweries and adult live entertainment venues in Orleans Parish must stop serving customers indoors beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 because of a new State emergency order. The new rules also forbid alcohol sales at indoor sporting events.

From the Mayor’s office:

“The Louisiana Department of Health has reported the weekly COVID-19 positive case rate to be 5.5% for Orleans Parish, marking the second consecutive week test positivity has been above 5%. Per guidelines, bars, breweries and indoor sporting events must cease indoor alcohol service and sales in parishes whose positive case rate exceeds 5% two weeks in a row. That rule will go into effect at 11 p.m., when bars are required to close for nightly hours.”

Bar and breweries in Orleans Parish may continue offering drive-thru service, takeout and curbside pickup. Socially distant outdoor seating will be permitted for up to 50 individuals. Bars and breweries must close at 11 p.m.

Click here to see modified guidelines that reflect the changes.

The City is also encouraging residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid crowds on New Year’s Eve.