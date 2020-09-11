State Moves to ‘Phase 3’ but N.O. Restrictions Remain

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will move into “Phase 3” of its coronavirus restrictions starting Friday, Sept. 11. He said these are likely to be the restrictions that stay in place until a vaccine is available.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, meanwhile, said New Orleans will not yet be leaving “Phase 2” and will keep current rules in place.

Here are highlights of the recent changes – or lack thereof:

Mayor Cantrell said she may introduce stricter penalties for ignoring rules – including citations and possible loss of benefits.

No fans will be allowed in Saints games in September and tailgating is banned on city property. Police will be on the lookout for large gatherings.

New Orleans likely won’t change any restrictions until some in-person classes resume at NOLA Public Schools.

In the city, bars without food will remain closed. Restaurants, shops, gyms and other businesses will stay limited to 50% capacity. Indoor social gatherings are capped at 25 people and outdoor events at 50 with social distancing.

Statewide, many businesses will be allowed to be open at 75% capacity.

Bars in the state will be able to open at 25% capacity unless they’re in a parish with a high rate of infection.

The mask mandate will stay in effect statewide.

Nursing home visits are still banned statewide.