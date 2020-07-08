State Board of Home Inspectors Urges Buyers to Beware

BATON ROUGE – The COVID-19 pandemic caused many prospective home buyers to explore properties virtually. But the Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors (LSBHI) is reminding shoppers to have a property evaluated by a hands-on Louisiana licensed home inspector before they buy.

The LSBHI said a licensed home inspector will perform a visual examination of the physical structure and major interior systems of the property to determine if there is any visible damage that may require maintenance or repairs. Homebuyers can access tools they need to make educated decisions about purchasing prospective real estate on the group’s new, consumer-friendly website InspectLouisianaHomes.com. The website provides public education, information about home inspector licensing, and a comprehensive database of Louisiana Home Inspectors.

During a home inspection, the visual examination is only half of the evaluation. A licensed home inspector is trained to look for possible damage and hazards a homeowner might not catch and will then diligently document the damage so the homebuyer can make confident purchasing decisions. LSBHI said a home inspection will include the following:

A visual examination of the major components and operating systems of the property An unbiased and professional opinion of the condition of the property Documentation of significant visible deficiencies found on the day of the inspection Professional recommendations Specialized knowledge for a more informed home purchasing decision

In 2001, the Louisiana Legislature passed a law requiring all persons performing home inspections to be licensed by the State of Louisiana. This mandate protects the health and safety of prospective homebuyers because they receive a thorough evaluation of the home and its operating systems.

The Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors is the only organization authorized to license Louisiana home inspectors.

“We are watching an unprecedented rise in the housing market,” says LSBHI chief operating officer Morgan Spinosa. “But when homebuyers rush to purchase a home, they can forget how important it is to have it inspected by a licensed home inspector.”





