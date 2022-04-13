State Board Emphasizes Importance of Pre-Purchase Home Inspections

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors:

The busy homebuying season usually kicks off in April, making it the opportune time to mark National Home Inspection Month. The Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors, the state’s licensing agency, uses this time to educate homebuyers on home inspections. Existing home prices are up 15% from a year ago (National Association of Realtors) and the Fed’s rate hikes are increasing mortgage interest rates. With consumers digging deeper into their wallets to invest in a home, it is more important than ever to be vigilant and inspect before buying.

“It is critical for homebuyers to do everything they can to understand and protect their investment starting with a home inspection,” said Morgan Spinosa, COO of LSBHI. This important step in the homebuying process helps identify potential problems that may lead to expensive repairs or safety concerns. It is a visual examination of the major components of a home and its operating systems. The findings from a home inspection will assist the consumer in making a more informed buying decision.

The board strongly encourages potential homebuyers to be present during the inspection and ask questions.

Here are tips on what you can expect from your licensed home inspector:

An unbiased and professional opinion of the condition of a property

Documentation of significant visible deficiencies on the day of the inspection

Professional recommendations

Specialized knowledge for a more informed home purchasing decision

In 2001, the Louisiana Legislature passed a law requiring all persons performing home inspections to be licensed by the State of Louisiana. This mandate protects the health and safety of prospective homebuyers because they receive a thorough evaluation of the home and its operating systems. The LSBHI regulates residential resale home inspections in Louisiana.