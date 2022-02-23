Stassi Named Managing Member at Carver Darden

NEW ORLEANS — Carver Darden announced that Robert Stassi has been named managing member and both Haley Nix and Conor Lutkewitte have been named partners with the firm effective Jan. 1.

Stassi has practiced law with the firm since 2001 and will continue serving clients while guiding the firm’s operations, business plans, policies and strategic direction.

Nix is a partner in the New Orleans office and was previously an associate with Carver Darden. Haley’s practice focuses primarily on commercial litigation in state and federal courts with an emphasis on oil and gas, property and contractual disputes.

Lutkewitte joins the firm’s New Orleans office as a partner. His main areas of practice include commercial litigation, commercial transactions and bankruptcy.

Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux LLC represents clients throughout the Gulf Coast region in both litigation and transactional business matters. Area of focus include banking, finance, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights; business and corporate; commercial litigation; construction; gaming; insurance coverage; intellectual property; international business; labor and employment; maritime and admiralty; mediation services; oil and gas; real estate; renewable energy and clean technology; special master services; tax; and wills, trusts and estate planning.