Startup St. Bernard Accepting Entries for Annual Pitch Competition

CHALMETTE, La. – The entry period is open for the eighth annual Startup St. Bernard competition, presented by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. Startup St. Bernard seeks out “dedicated, enthusiastic entrepreneurs who want to grow their business to the next level,” said a spokesperson. Entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of judges. The entry period closes at midnight on June 9.

“Startups are the lifeblood of any community, and hosting events such as Startup St. Bernard provide an excellent way for local entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and connect with investors,” said SBEDF CEO Meaghan McCormack. “Our hope is to provide a platform in St. Bernard that promotes not only growth, but innovation within our community. Startup businesses create jobs and generate revenue that ultimately contribute to the health of our economy, which is why these opportunities are so important to provide.”

Three finalists will be selected to pitch their business to a panel of judges on Aug. 3. Complete prize details will be announced soon, but all three finalists will receive a cash prize of at least $5,000. The winner will receive the grand prize package including a mix of cash and in-kind donations. In the past, in-kind donations have included services ranging from legal and accounting to marketing and public relations.

Click here for more details and to apply.