Start Up St. Bernard Entries Due Feb. 24

CHALMETTE, La. – Hey St. Bernard Parish entrepreneurs, you better put down that King Cake and finish your submission to the “Start Up St. Bernard” Pitch Competition before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

Several entrants will be selected to pitch their ideas to a “Shark Tank”-style panel during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (March 23-27 at various locations).

Winners will get a share of a $100,000 prize package that includes cash and in-kind donations.

The Startup St. Bernard Challenge is open to any business that will locate its base of operations to St. Bernard Parish for at least 2 years, improve St. Bernard Parish and actively participate in the St. Bernard Parish entrepreneur ecosystem.

Get more details.





