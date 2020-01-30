Starbucks Delivery Now Available in Nola

NEW ORLEANS – The Big Easy is one of 33 new markets that has recently launched Starbucks Delivers, which is now available in a total of 49 markets across 29 states. Starbucks Delivers is available via the Uber Eats mobile app on iOS and Android devices. As an introduction to the new service, customers in newly launched markets can receive 25% off first-time orders through the Uber Eats mobile app for a limited time with the promo code HELLOCOFFEE. See the Uber Eats app for more detail.

A majority of the Starbucks menu is available for customers to order, including Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte. Custom orders aren’t a problem. Standard delivery fees apply, and for orders of $10 and under an additional fee of $2 will be applied.

For more information, visit the Starbucks Delivers homepage.