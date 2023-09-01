Stakeholders Celebrate DCHC Algiers Health Center Groundbreaking

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers, which operates 11 health centers throughout metro New Orleans, will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 for its new health center at 2801 General DeGaulle Drive in Algiers. The 20,000-square-foot space, which will cost $14.4 million to build, is scheduled to open in September 2024.

Several political officials and community leaders are expected to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony. The public is invited to attend.

In April, DCHC celebrated the opening of its new 9,400-square-foot facility at 1629 Westbank Expressway in Harvey, La.

DCHC is scheduled to open another center (8,700 square feet; $4.3 million) in early 2024 in the new H3C facility on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.