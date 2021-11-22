‘Stained Glass Wine House’ Now Open in Gretna

GRETNA, La. — A new self-serve wine bar celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 20 in downtown Gretna.

Developed by four friends who served together in the U.S. Air Force, the Stained Glass Wine House has more than 300 different types of wine in bottles, 24 self-serve wine taps, eight taps for spirits, and eight taps for local beer and handcrafted cocktails. The business uses a digital system with touch screens, LED lighting and product info that is connected to a cashless app that minimizes person-to-person contact and allows customers to set spending limits.

“When we came up with the idea to open Stained Glass Wine House, Tasha, one of our co-founders, was adamant that this idea only works in Old Gretna,” said co-founder Kyle Gregore in a press release. “From the support of the neighborhood, business community and city government. She was totally correct. Our vision for Stained Glass Wine House is not only to create the premier establishment in the New Orleans Metro Area, but more importantly to help change the perception of the West Bank and continue to grow the burgeoning community of Gretna.”

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission provided tax incentive guidance on the Enterprise Zone program and offered support in connecting the Stained Glass Wine House team to elected officials, local business organizations, and possible vendors.

“JEDCO is proud to support this emerging concept, which adds to the energetic sense of place in Jefferson Parish,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “Through the Jefferson EDGE 2025, the long-term economic development strategic plan for Jefferson Parish, we increased our focus on building up businesses that support our efforts to celebrate the culture and quality of life in our community.”

Stained Glass Wine House is located at 201 Huey P. Long Avenue, Suite A.