Staffing Agency Launches ‘Get to Work Fast’ Initiative

L to R: CLS President Angela Verdin and CEO Spencer Sens

NEW ORLEANS – Complete Logistical Services, a local staffing agency, has announced the launch of its Get to Work Fast initiative. The program aims to expedite the hiring process for candidates and companies. CLS says applicants seeking permanent full-time, temporary or part-time work will receive a response from a recruiter regarding the submitted resume within one business day.

“Many of our job candidates found their way to us because they were tired of applying to multiple companies, job sites, and being ghosted by companies after interviews,” said CLS President Angela Verdin in a press release.

The initiative means that each job candidate is immediately partnered with a CLS recruiter for free. The recruiter will schedule interviews for open positions that meet the candidate’s needs and experience. If CLS does not have an immediate match, the recruiter will continue to communicate upcoming openings.

Verdin said Get to Work Fast eliminates the hassles associated with “job site bots, employer ghosting and most of the time-consuming work put into a job search.” It also serves hiring companies, who need to fill positions quickly with quality personnel.

“CLS has always been a firm believer in transparency,” said Verdin. “We value every job seeker who visits our site, and we always want to respond to their queries as quickly as we can. For us, it’s not a good practice to keep applicants waiting, so we work with clients that hold these same values.”

CLS has offices in New Orleans and Lafayette. It staffs positions in all industries, nationwide. Currently, most openings are in Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama.