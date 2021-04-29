In college and her professional life, Stacie Carubba didn’t quite feel at home until she was helping others find theirs. When a tough life transition prompted enrollment in real estate classes, Stacie was rewarded with a new life and sense of self. Since acquiring her real estate license in 2015, she has sold over $35M and been the top producing agent at her brokerage the past four years.

“My business is a true reflection of me,” says Stacie, Associate Broker and Partner at Athena Real Estate. “Real estate is such a personal industry—when people call me to help them buy or sell, they are calling me because they know they can trust I will go the extra mile for them.”

Stacie has been recognized by local publications time and again and is listed in Marquis Who’s Who in America in 2021 for the top one percent of real estate professionals in the country. She credits her parents and grandfather for her creativity, attention to detail, and business and negotiating acumen.

“After my grandfather passed away, I adopted his famous words, ‘Results, not excuses,’ as my tagline to both honor his legacy and to promise my clients exceptional service at all times.”

Athena Real Estate

118 W. Harrison Ave., #301

New Orleans

504-507-8331 (o)

504-434-SOLD (c)

staciecarubba.com