St. Tammany Parish Releases Re-Opening Plan

COVINGTON – From the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce:

Parish President Mike Cooper issued the following statement regarding the reopening plan:

“The Governor’s decision for a Phase One reopening on Friday, May 15, is great news. We’ve been strategically and thoughtfully preparing for this announcement through research, focus groups, and the help of industry regulating boards — and I can honestly say we are ready with our reopening plan. What I want to continue to stress is that we need to reopen responsibly, using precautions already in place, so we continue to balance the health of our community with the health of our economy.”

The parish released the final ‘Live Safe. Work Safe. Shop Safe. Action Plan’ today. Click here to read the plan for specific information.

The following establishments may operate with 25% of total occupancy as defined by the State Fire Marshal and restrictions as set forth on page 6 of the plan: