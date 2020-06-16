St. Tammany Health System Earns 11 Awards from Healthgrades

COVINGTON – Healthgrades named St. Tammany Health System one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery. The hospital was awarded for Spine Surgery Excellence and Spinal Fusion Surgery in its annual performance evaluation of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. In the same survey, Healthgrades awarded STHS the Outstanding Patient Experience and Outstanding Patient Safety awards, for the 12th consecutive year, and awarded STHS five-star ratings for carotid surgery, pacemaker procedures, and treatment of pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.

The Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation examines 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data to help patients find the highest quality, safest care nearest their home. A five-star rating indicates clinical outcomes at STHS are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

Variation in care has a significant impact on health outcomes. From 2016-2019, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to STHS and its fellow hospitals receiving five stars, 220,019 lives could potentially have been saved and 149,403 complications could potentially have been avoided.

“As consumers navigate their health, it is important to consider a number of factors, including hospital quality, before deciding where to access care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We recognize those hospitals that have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes over time and we applaud their efforts and achievement.”