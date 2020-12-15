St. Tammany Health System Earns 10th Consecutive ‘A’ for Safety

COVINGTON– For the 10th grading period in a row, St. Tammany Health System has received an A for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, an independent healthcare watchdog organization.

STHS is one of only 29 hospitals nationally to have achieved an A in every grading period – which occur every fall and spring – since the inception of the program in 2012. The most recent recognition was for fall 2020, in which St. Tammany Health System earned a higher overall score than any hospital in the Northshore region.

“Consistently achieving an A for patient safety, year after year, day after day, is an extraordinary accomplishment and we congratulate the clinicians, staff, volunteers and leadership of St. Tammany Health System,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We applaud St. Tammany Health System for protecting the lives and safety of patients and healthcare workers. Given the immense challenges confronting the American healthcare system as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic, we need all hospitals to demonstrate such relentless dedication to their patients.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades assign letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national panel of experts, it uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals. The Leapfrog grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see more details on St. Tammany Health System’s Leapfrog performance, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

The Leapfrog recognition comes a week after the same organization named STHS among its top small teaching hospitals. These two Leapfrog honors are the latest bestowed upon St. Tammany Health System for quality, safety and service excellence. They include nine Women’s Choice awards, eight Carechex recognitions, and a Care Continuum Center of Excellence designation by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.