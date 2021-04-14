St. Tammany Health System Adds Fourth Autism-Certified Department

COVINGTON – St. Tammany Health System Bone and Joint Clinic joins the health system’s pediatric inpatient units, pediatric emergency department and pediatric clinic in earning the Certified Autism Center designation, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. Bone and Joint staff completed autism-specific training and certification to ensure they can better treat and manage the care of autistic patients or patients with sensory needs.

“Autism is a complex, multifaceted spectrum that affects everyone differently,” Dr. McCall McDaniel, pediatric orthopedist, said. “An autistic child may have social communication challenges, difficulty with social interactions, or atypical interests or behaviors. Frequently, these behaviors are misinterpreted by others and may lead to exclusion.”

McDaniel said Autism Acceptance Month (April) creates a platform for understanding, acceptance and education to create an all-inclusive community for children and adults with autism.

“With our current knowledge and understanding of autism, it was a top priority to become certified,” he said. “This new designation is not only important to the community but to my own family as well. It shows our commitment to implement strategies that will accommodate, support, and serve families better while providing quality care. As a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, my training and experience taught me how to employ visual aids, short stories, create a sensory-friendly environment, and adapt my approach to examinations if needed. I am proud to be part of an organization that recognizes the importance in meeting our pediatric patients’ needs and is proactive in making these changes to better serve them.”