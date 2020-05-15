St. Tammany Health Offers Antibody Testing

COVINGTON – From St. Tammany Health System:

St. Tammany Health System is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at diagnostic clinics in both Mandeville and Covington.

No appointment is necessary, although patients will need a physician’s order and an activated MyChart account (STPH.org/MyChart) to receive a result, which is available within 48 hours of testing. Patients may opt to use their health insurance or pay the $50 cash price at registration.

This qualitative, validated test checks for COVID-19 IgG antibodies, which increase slowly after an infection (usually two-to-four weeks after onset) and will be present for a protracted period. Antibody tests are not used to diagnose COVID-19 in patients with acute symptoms. Such patients should contact their primary care provider or call 985-898-4001.

Reactive results occur after a COVID-19 infection and can be indicative of an acute or recent infection. At this time it is not known how long these antibodies will persist or whether or not they infer immunity to COVID-19. Non-reactive tests do not preclude a current or previous COVID-19 infection.

STHS diagnostic centers are the Cordes Pavilion, 16300 Hwy 1085 in Covington, open weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the Mandeville Diagnostic Center, 201 St. Anne, Suite B, open weekdays 7 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Call 985-871-5665 for more information.