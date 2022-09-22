St. Tammany Corporation Wins International Award

MANDEVILLE, La. – From the St. Tammany Corporation:

The St. Tammany Corporation has earned major professional honors for the fourth consecutive year at this year’s International Economic Development Council (IEDC) 2022 Excellence in Economic Development Awards, which were announced Sept. 20 at the organization’s annual conference in Oklahoma City, Okla.

InveSTStTammany.com, the organization’s new strategic economic development website designed to spur business growth, attract investment, and create jobs, was awarded the Silver Economic Excellence Award in the special purpose website category (population 200,000 to 500,000). The new website is powered by GIS Planning’s industry-leading technology for property search and analysis to promote the region for business relocation and expansion.

“The resources and tools available on InveSTStTammany.com provide opportunities to showcase our talented and highly-skilled workforce and strategic geographic location to prospective and expanding businesses alike,” said Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation CEO. “We are honored to have this innovative platform recognized by our economic development peers.”

The new economic development website and web tools make property listings and workforce data for St. Tammany Parish instantly accessible in a clear, relatable format to community leaders, site selectors, realtors, and businesses making location or expansion decisions. The intuitive, mobile-friendly web tool is free to use and requires no additional account to access information. InveST St. Tammany provides data and statistics including available labor pool, economic indicators, business resources, commercial site availability, key infrastructure, demographics, and targeted industries.

“St. Tammany Corporation has a steadfast commitment to reaching new audiences to share our area’s competitive advantages and opportunities for business development,” said Marty Mayer, St. Tammany Corporation Board President. “These efforts are celebrated with the recognition of the InveSTStTammany.com website as a premier economic development digital platform.”

“Communities need our profession now more than ever. This year’s awardees exemplify the ingenuity, leadership, and determination needed to meet the challenges of today and the future. The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and demonstrate the level of leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.

IEDC is the largest nonprofit professional association for professional economic developers in the world, and these awards honor the world’s best economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs, and the year’s most influential leaders. These award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities.

“This year’s awards selection process was especially competitive. We are honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life,” added IEDC Awards Advisory Committee Chair Christina Winn.

Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received over 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries around the world.