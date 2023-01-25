St. Tammany Corporation Welcomes New Research Fellow

MANDEVILLE, La – On Jan. 24, Chris Masingill, CEO of the St. Tammany Corporation, announced that Kyle Buckley has joined the economic development organization as its new graduate research fellow.

The creation of the research fellowship program was identified as an initiative in Thrive 2023, St. Tammany’s 5-year economic development strategic plan, and its main objective is to create an opportunity for emerging young professionals who have interest in the economic development field to gain “versatile, immersive work experience in a full-service, high-performing economic development organization.”

Buckley will work under the direction of Elizabeth Lee, senior advisor for research and strategic initiatives. His tasks will include collecting, organizing, tracking, interpreting and reporting on economic indicators for the purposes of marketing, educating and promoting the community. Additionally, he will provide staff support for economic development activities using multiple resources and tools such as Salesforce, GeoThinQ, Louisiana Commercial Database, Lightcast, Esri, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and others. Buckley will also receive specialized training in economic development financing and other customized technical services to assist businesses that participate in state and local incentive programs.

“We are proud to offer an emerging economic developer the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in our field for the fourth year in a row through our graduate fellowship program,” said Masingill. “One of the core tenets of economic development is investing in talent development, so we look forward to having Kyle join the team and supporting his professional growth.”