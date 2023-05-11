St. Tammany Corporation Selected for Equity Program

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, has announced that St. Tammany Corporation was selected to be part of the second cohort of the International Economic Development Council’s Equity in Economic Development Fellowship Program. This initiative is funded in collaboration with the Helios Foundation, and is part of their shared, ongoing commitment to advancing equity and closing disparities in the field of economic development.

Starting in June, seven outstanding young individuals will serve as fellows at economic development organizations throughout the U.S. for eight weeks, gaining access to economic development resources, mentorship and opportunities to impact lasting, tangible change.

DaSean Spencer, a fourth-year student at Tulane University pursuing a dual bachelor’s degree in political science and Chinese, will join St. Tammany Corporation in June. Spencer will earn valuable, immersive experience while advancing substantive and impactful projects in the community. This program is meant to provide young people who have an interest in the field with the resources and opportunities to discover, strengthen, and apply their full capabilities as future leaders in economic development.

During his time in St. Tammany Parish, Spencer will gain hands-on experience in supporting entrepreneurs by working with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana on its Thriving African-American Small Business Initiative, a program designed to help boost the profit potential of Black-owned businesses in the greater New Orleans region. This program launched in spring 2023 and is sponsored in part by St. Tammany Corporation through a strategic partnership with UWSELA.

“I am incredibly enthusiastic about this year’s cohort of bright, hard-working fellows and the economic development organizations participating in the 2023 Equity in Economic Development Fellowship Program,” said Nathan Ohle, president and CEO of IEDC. “Programs that center equity in economic development are vital to developing a vibrant, accessible, and inclusive profession. Congratulations to our second group of fellows and economic development organizations!”

“As Task Force Chair and program originator, it is truly amazing to see how far the Equity in Economic Development Fellowship Program has come in just one year. I’m grateful that IEDC agreed to continue my proposed talent initiative. With last year’s successes, I am more excited than ever to see how the program continues to evolve and create positive change with each group of passionate, driven fellows,” said Julie Curtin, president of Economic Development Practice at DCI. “This year’s cohort is exceptional, and I am confident the work they do in their communities will be awe-inspiring and establish them as leaders among the next generation of economic development professionals.”

“St. Tammany Corporation’s fellowship program is designed to invest in emerging talent and expose them to the economic development community, and partnering with IEDC to host a talented, driven young person from our region expands the benefit and impact of the experience,” said Masingill. “We are thrilled to work with DaSean this summer as he gains a deeper understanding of our profession by working on projects that prioritize small business development and our intentionality around advancing systemic equity throughout our service footprint.”

“United Way of Southeast Louisiana is proud to have St. Tammany Corporation as a key partner in our Thriving African American Small Business Initiative,” said UWSELA CEO Michael Williamson. “We look forward to working with DaSean as we work to create a more equitable economic landscape by providing our local entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to startup and flourish in Southeastern Louisiana.”

“The IEDC Equity in Economic Development Fellowship is an extraordinary opportunity for me to practically apply two values close to my heart: intersectional equity and the essentialism of promoting economic mobility in marginalized communities,” said Spencer. “I am beyond thrilled and appreciative for the opportunity to support economic development in our region in this capacity.”