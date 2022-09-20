St. Tammany Corporation Releases Latest Economic Snapshot

MANDEVILLE, La. — St. Tammany Corporation has released the latest edition of its Economic Snapshot report covering Summer 2022 (June through September). The quarterly report is a curated collection of data that illustrates COVID-19’s lasting impact on the parish and economy. Unemployment, gas prices and other economic indicators are highlighted to make sense of trends in regional and national economies and their interconnectivity with the parish.

Key takeaways from the report:

The pandemic initiated a dramatic shift toward remote and hybrid working environments. After the height of pandemic shutdowns in 2020, there was a significant increase in remote workers; however, the rate of remote workers is seeing stabilization at rates much higher than pre-pandemic levels. In fact, many analysts predict that the rate of remote workers will remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels. More than 40% of St. Tammany’s workforce are remote workers, the largest percentage of remote workers in the state.

According to calculations based upon the CDC’s Community Risk Level Framework, St. Tammany’s COVID-19 risk level is currently high. This level is determined based on metrics including weekly new cases, weekly new hospitalizations, and percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients.