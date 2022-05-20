St. Tammany Corporation Launches New Economic Development Website

MANDEVILLE, La. – The St. Tammany Corporation has launched a new strategic economic development website, InveST St. Tammany, to “spur business growth, attract investment and create jobs,” according to a press release. The new website is powered by GIS Planning’s technology for property search and analysis to promote the region for business relocation and expansion.

St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill said the site makes property listings and workforce data accessible to community leaders, site selectors, realtors and businesses making location or expansion decisions. It also provides data and statistics including available labor pool, economic indicators, business resources, commercial site availability, key infrastructure, demographics, and targeted industries.

“GIS Planning data tools provide easy, direct access to the specific location, workforce and talent, and industry data businesses, organizations, and individuals need to make critical business decisions,” said Masingill. “Our vision is to strategically align the economic landscape in St. Tammany to be the destination of choice for highly skilled talent, business formation, attraction, expansion, and retention. These data tools illustrate why St. Tammany can be the destination of choice for you and your business.”