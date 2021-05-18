St. Tammany Corporation Launches COVID-19 ‘Digital Dashboard’

MANDEVILLE, La. – St. Tammany Corporation has launched a COVID-19 “digital dashboard,” where the economic development organization will share “timely, relevant, easy-to-understand data” on the impacts of COVID-19 on St. Tammany Parish.

“Our digital platform, sttammanystats.com, shares important economic indicators of the St. Tammany landscape, providing local business leaders, residents, site selectors and stakeholders direct access to the data needed to make informed decisions,” said Chris Masingill, chief executive officer of St. Tammany Corporation, in a release.

Masingill said the new digital tool shows how the economic landscape in St. Tammany has changed and provides context “essential to our economic recovery moving forward: where are we now, where were we before, and where are we going.”

The website, led by Elizabeth Lee, St. Tammany Corporation research and policy analyst, will continue to track and report on economic and demographic indicators.