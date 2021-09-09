St. Tammany Corporation Launches Business Disaster Response Initiatives

MANDEVILLE – Today, Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, announces the organization’s business disaster response and economic recovery initiatives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The first phase of this initiative includes facilitating a brief business needs assessment, operating a business recovery help line, and launching a disaster relief website. These streamlined efforts will help St. Tammany Corporation gauge immediate business needs and coordinate efforts for economic recovery with our local government, business stakeholder, and regional, state, and federal economic development partners.

“St. Tammany Corporation stands at-the-ready to support our businesses, industry, and community as we all navigate disaster response and business interruption in real time,” said Masingill. “Our team is in constant communication with local, state, and federal officials as we assess the immediate effects of Hurricane Ida. As the local economic development organization for St. Tammany, our first priority is to listen to the business community’s needs and develop an economic recovery plan to help St. Tammany thrive once again.”

Businesses are encouraged to complete the survey now through Monday, September 13, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HurricaneIda-RestoreStTammany. The brief business needs assessment survey will take approximately five minutes to complete. All individual responses are confidential, and results will be reported in aggregate.

RESTOREStTammany.com serves as a one-stop resource center for St. Tammany businesses and a guide for communities throughout the parish. This comprehensive website includes timely, relevant updates on the current restoration process and ongoing economic recovery in St. Tammany. St. Tammany Corporation has also re-established its business recovery help line to provide technical assistance to businesses in need of resource navigation. The business recovery help line phone number is 985-809-1411.

“Our dedicated help line is now live to take questions from businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida, to provide technical assistance, and to share what resources are available to help with the restoration and recovery process,” said Masingill. “Call 985-809-1411 if you are in need of business assistance, and a St. Tammany Corporation team member will be ready to help.”

To view the website, visit www.restoresttammany.com.