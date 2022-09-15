St. Tammany Corporation Hires Entrepreneur in Residence

MANDEVILLE, La. – Chris Masingill, CEO of the St. Tammany Corporation, has announced that Vincenzo Caronna joins the economic development organization as its entrepreneur in residence and program manager. Following the recent launch of Startup Northshore, St. Tammany Corporation established the entrepreneur in residence staff position to serve as the program manager and point of contact for all things relative to entrepreneurship and second stage companies. The goal of Startup Northshore’s three-year pilot program is to foster innovation, productivity, and business formation on the Northshore through strategic partnerships with entities in the entrepreneurship landscape to deliver first-class programming for entrepreneurs and second stage companies.

Caronna, a St. Tammany native, graduated from Louisiana State University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering. He has experience as a biological engineer and founder of his own company. He’s an alum of the Idea Village’s IDEAinstitute. As the entrepreneur in residence and program manager, he will build a cohesive program of work with partners and provide opt-in opportunities for the Northshore entrepreneurial community. Startup Northshore provides an opportunity for community members to advance their business formation efforts through dynamic networking and technical programming experiences.

Cultivating entrepreneurship, innovation, and business formation opportunities is a specific strategic priority area outlined in THRIVE2023, St. Tammany’s Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan.

“The addition of the entrepreneur in residence staff position reinforces St. Tammany Corporation’s prioritization of creating the entrepreneurial ecosystem on the Northshore by dedicating full-time staff resources to the Startup Northshore pilot program,” said Masingill. “Vincenzo’s experience working in the bio innovation sector and founding his own tech company, paired with his passion for engaging other entrepreneurs, will advance our efforts to create an environment for innovation and creativity on the Northshore.”

“As a native, the opportunity to play an integral role in this region’s growth and success really is personal to me, and I am excited to join the St. Tammany Corporation’s team as an entrepreneur in residence and program manager for the Startup Northshore initiative,” said Caronna. “Through this program, we will be cultivating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem here on the Northshore that will offer developing companies access to immersive education, networking events, mentorship, investors and other critical support systems to help them become stable, self-sufficient businesses that are ready to scale to national and international brands.”