St. Tammany Corporation Expands STartUP Northshore’s Digital Infrastructure

MANDEVILLE, La. (press release) – On Feb. 16, Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, announced the launch of the STartUP Northshore website and social media pages, aimed at supporting the development of start-ups and second-stage companies in the Northshore area. The new online platform, www.startup northshore.com, and the associated social pages, provide for a comprehensive resource hub where entrepreneurs can access valuable technical information, connect with mentors and peer entrepreneurs, find jobs, identify available workspaces, and discover the latest entrepreneurship news and events in the region.

The STartUP Northshore website was developed with the goal of strengthening our local ecosystem and expanding our digital infrastructure to meet founders where they are. Our team recognizes the value of a digital footprint and designed the website with the goal of helping start- ups and second-stage companies find the support and resources they need to succeed. This website offers a range of features, including a directory of local peers and mentors, a job board for job seekers and employers, and access to a comprehensive events calendar and plugins to find local co-working spaces. In addition to the website, STartUP Northshore has launched social media pages on LinkedIn and Facebook, providing additional channels for entrepreneurs to connect and stay up-to-date with the region’s latest news and happenings in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to be launching startupnorthshore.com and our new social media pages,” said Masingill. “Our goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs looking to start, expand, and scale their businesses on the Northshore. We are excited to offer a range of resources and support services to help businesses succeed in our community.”

“We are very excited to be part of STartUP Northshore,” said Ginger B. Cangelosi, executive director of economic development, Tangipahoa Parish Government. “Our region is ripe with opportunities for entrepreneurs and start-up companies and STartUP Northshore is poised to support new businesses and budding entrepreneurs by providing valuable resources, networking events, mentorship, and access to capital. These connections will help launch these new companies into immediate success and, in turn, will improve the already successful entrepreneurial ecosystem on the Northshore.”