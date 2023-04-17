St. Tammany Corporation Announces Plans for Gulf South Commerce Park

Photo courtesy of St. Tammany Corporation

MANDEVILLE, La. – Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, and John Crosby, CEO of Crosby Development, have announced plans for the Gulf South Commerce Park at the intersection of Interstate 12 and Louisiana Highway 1088.

To pave the way for the project, the St. Tammany Council re-zoned the land last year despite concerns from some residents about the potential for increased traffic congestion and environmental problems.

St. Tammany Corporation said it has worked in collaboration with Crosby Development and St. Tammany Parish Government leadership on the creation of a comprehensive master plan for the 919-acre site centered around the advanced manufacturing and logistics industries.

Masingill and Crosby say the development will offer opportunities for job creation and business expansion within St. Tammany Parish’s footprint. The developers said that the first phase of the project will focus on the southernmost 200 acres.

“Crosby Development is thrilled to announce the opening of Gulf South Commerce Park,” said Crosby in a press release. “The site’s competitive location provides a unique opportunity for companies to tap into the region’s workforce and connect to their customers across the southeast and nation. I appreciate St. Tammany Corporation’s partnership in developing this vital asset and thank them for their ongoing commitment to our community. We look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth and success of St. Tammany Parish.”

The land is zoned for large-scale industrial facilities that include research and development; transportation, warehousing, and logistics; and advanced manufacturing.

Partners in the endeavor include Cleco Power, Development Counsellors International, GNO Inc., and Louisiana Economic Development.

“St. Tammany Corporation is honored to work collaboratively with our partners to showcase Gulf South Commerce Park as a destination of choice for business and industry,” said Masingill. “This property has long been considered a major strategic asset for our parish and an ideal fit for a major economic development project. Today’s strong alliances have realized the greater vision of creating a master planned development to serve one of the fastest growing industries in the nation and will provide an expanded tax base and well-paying jobs for St. Tammany residents.”