St. Tammany Corporation Announces New Board Officers

L to R: Dr. William Wainwright and Mike Gambrell

MANDEVILLE, La. – St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill announced the election of Dr. William Wainwright, chancellor of Northshore Technical Community College, as the new St. Tammany Parish Development District board president. Additionally, Mike Gambrell, senior vice president for commercial banking at Resource Bank, will now serve as vice president after years of service to the board. Scott Day, chief financial officer at Kent Design Build, will serve as the new treasurer.

The St. Tammany Parish Development District board of commissioners is a diverse group of business and community leaders from across the parish that represents a broad range of industries and interests. =

“Our organization is fortunate to have dynamic and engaged business and community leaders serving on our Board of Commissioners, and I am excited to have these leaders represent our Executive Leadership team in 2023,” said Masingill in a press release. “Smart, strategic business retention, attraction and formation are vital to the long-term success and sustainability of our parish, and St. Tammany Corporation’s work reflects a deep understanding of those principles. Collectively, we are committed to the continuous implementation of our vision for St. Tammany to be the destination of choice for businesses and talent.”

“Since joining the St. Tammany Corporation board in 2018, I have seen firsthand the transformational effects that this organization has had in St. Tammany Parish and on the Northshore,” said Wainwright. “The strides we have made so far in forging strategic partnerships, carving out new workforce pathways, and focusing on talent development are incredible, and we

are just getting started. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as President of the Board of Commissioners as we navigate an ever-changing economic landscape.”

“I’m thrilled to be elected to continue to serve St. Tammany Corporation as an Executive Officer along with my fellow commissioners and the incredible staff,” said Gambrell. “I am committed to continuing to fulfill our mission.”

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to serve our community, help define economic growth, and offer support to the leaders of our parish while seeking to be more cognizant of the needs of future generations defining and shaping who and what St. Tammany Parish is as a premier location to work and live,” said Day.

Additionally, on behalf of the new Executive Officers and full Board of Commissioners, St. Tammany Corporation would like to acknowledge and thank outgoing President Marty Mayer and Vice President Mike Tillman for their tremendous leadership and service during their tenure as officers on the Board of Commissioners. Both Mayer and Tillman have been instrumental in the development of St. Tammany Corporation into a first-rate economic development organization. The organization is grateful for their guidance and support of the implementation of programs outlined in THRIVE2023, St. Tammany’s Five-Year Strategic Economic Development Plan, including the Workforce Roundtable, Northshore Healthscape, Startup Northshore, the St. Tammany Logistics Corridor, and the everyday work that the organization does to make St. Tammany the premier destination in the Gulf South for businesses, families, and talent.