St. Tammany Corp., Port NOLA Hope to Attract More Distribution Centers

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS –The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and the St. Tammany Corporation said they have agreed to work together to attract more manufacturing, product assembly, distribution and logistics centers to the region.

“As more and more people shop online, Louisiana is uniquely poised to attract the value-added manufacturing and distribution businesses being driven by e-commerce,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port NOLA president and CEO in a press release. “We are pleased to partner with the St. Tammany Corporation to promote our region’s advantageous commercial location and our unmatched supply chain connectivity by river, rail and road.”

The port says that New Orleans is an ideal location for new distribution centers because it’s already a transportation hub, featuring access to the Mississippi River, six “Class 1” railroads and the interstate highway system. Amazon and medical supply company company Medline have both recently announced new facilities in the greater New Orleans area.

“Dynamic networks build capacity and are true economic development assets. By joining our economic development colleagues who have an ongoing partnership with the Port of New Orleans, we are collectively strengthening the competitive advantage of our region,” said Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation. “This partnership is essential for cultivating business development opportunities and advances the vision of St. Tammany Corporation to make St. Tammany one of the region’s top destinations of choice for businesses attraction, formation, expansion and retention.”

Port NOLA and St. Tammany Corporation said they plan to create workforce development programs and employment training opportunities that focus on manufacturing, distribution and logistics jobs.