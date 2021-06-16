St. Tammany Chamber to Host Several Business Events

Photo courtesy of the St. Tammany Chamber (Facebook)

COVINGTON, La. – The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce is hosting several upcoming events:

Northshore Young Professionals Economic Development Series – Session 2—NEW LOCATION

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Noon to 1:00 PM

Available via Zoom and in person

Northshore Technical Community College

65556 Centerpoint Blvd., Lacombe

This is the second in a four-part economic development series for young professionals to learn how economic development impacts our community—and network with the next generation of local thought leaders and stakeholders. This session focuses on “Leveraging Assets to Become he Destination of Choice.” The series in offered by St. Tammany Corporation in partnership with the St. Tammany Chamber’s Northshore Young Professionals Committee. Registration is free at StTammanyChamber.org.

State of the Cities Breakfast Presented by St. Tammany Health System

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

7:30 AM to 9:00 AM

Beau Chene Country Club

602 N. Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville

The State of the Cities Breakfast offers a front-row seat to hear from the mayors of St. Tammany Parish’s largest cities. Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer, Covington Mayor Mark Johnson and Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden will talk about their municipalities and answer your questions. Register at StTammanyChamber.org.

Northshore Young Professionals Economic Development Series – Session 3

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Noon to 1:00 PM

Available via Zoom and in person

St. Tammany Chamber’s Slidell Office

2220 Carey St., Slidell

This is the third in a four-part economic development series for young professionals to learn how economic development impacts our community—and network with the next generation of local thought leaders and stakeholders. This session focuses on “Power of Partnerships: Workforce and Talent.” The series in offered by St. Tammany Corporation in partnership with the St. Tammany Chamber’s Northshore Young Professionals Committee. Registration is free at StTammanyChamber.org.