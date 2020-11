St. Tammany Chamber to Host Business Appreciation Luncheon

Getty Images

MANDEVILLE, La. – The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce will host its Business Appreciation Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Benedict’s in Mandeville. This is the 18th year the chamber is recognizing the business community with awards in categories like innovation, golden spoon and service with a smile. Tickets are $40 for members, $50 for non-members and $430 for a table of eight. Register here.