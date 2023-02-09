St. Tammany Chamber Presents Leadership and Membership Awards

Receiving recognition during the St. Tammany Chamber’s Installation & Awards Luncheon are (L to R) Linda Larkin, Mary Byrd, Jennifer Messina, Adam Acquistapace, Kyle Beerbohm, David Boudreaux, Erik Acquistapace, Steve Acquistapace and Rev. Stephen Holzhalb III.

COVINGTON, La. (press release) — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce presented several awards, including the Tammany Award and the Community Leadership Award, during its annual Installation & Awards Luncheon held at the Greystone with more than 200 members and guests in attendance.

Business and Community Leadership Awards

The Tammany Award was presented to Acquistapace’s Wine, Cheese & Markets, a St. Tammany business that demonstrates leadership and drive and advocates for the betterment of our community. Accepting the honor on behalf of the family-owned business were Steve, Adam and Erik Acquistapace. While the business dates back generations to the 1860s in New Orleans, it has been operating in St. Tammany since 1985 and has locations in Covington, Mandeville and Slidell with their flagship Covington location often referred to as the “Covington Town Square.” A leader in its industry with local, state, national and even international awards, Acquistapace’s has created and sustained jobs in St. Tammany, contributing to the local economy and giving back to the community through their donation of time, product and expertise, especially to non-profit organizations.

Reverend Stephen Holzhalb, III was honored with the 2022 Community Leadership Award in recognition of his prominent role in improving the community’s quality of life through exemplary service, leadership and outstanding accomplishments. He has worked tirelessly for more than 50 years in St. Tammany developing many education and service projects. These accomplishments include helping start and then serving on the founding board of Christ Episcopal School; being instrumental in the development of Hospice of St. Tammany; working with other community leaders to start Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West—then the tenth of what are now more than 2,000 affiliates worldwide; and building Christwood Retirement Community 26 years ago and still serving as its executive officer for the last 18 years.

Membership Awards

The Chamber also recognized outstanding individuals who volunteer on its board and committees to carry out the organization’s mission and programs.

Jennifer Messina with Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West was recognized as 2022 Board Member of the Year for her willingness to share advice and experience—and for making things happen. She contributed to the ongoing success of the Chamber’s annual fundraising gala, having served as its event chairman in earlier years; served on both the Board Nominating Committee and the Executive Committee; and mentored young professionals and new board members.

Mary Byrd with New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union received the 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award, the second time she has been awarded this annual recognition for her enthusiasm and dedication in promoting the Chamber’s mission. She has been an ambassador of the month numerous times for recruiting new members, representing the Chamber in the community and attending member events during the year.

Kyle Beerbohm with Aubert Insurance is the 2022 Member of the Year for giving his time and talent to the Chamber during the past year and since becoming a member more than a decade ago. He was instrumental in the development of the now Northshore Young Professionals group and has served as its chairman; been an active member of the Advocacy and Public Policy Committee accepting its chairmanship for 2023; and serves on the Finance Committee.

The 2022 Committee of the Year Award went to the Ambassadors Council with 16 ambassadors who collectively contributed through their community and membership outreach efforts to the Chamber’s more than 90 percent member retention rate and 200 member growth. Chairman Linda Larkin with Patriot Title accepted the award on the committee’s behalf.

The 2022 President’s Award was presented by Chamber CEO and President Lacey Osborne to Board Chairman David Boudreaux with Hancock Whitney Bank. In making the presentation, Osborne said, “It is difficult to single out any one person for recognition. However, as I look back and reflect on 2022, this is the person who was always there for me as CEO in both good and trying times.”

Board Chairman David Boudreaux named Linda Larkin with Patriot Title the 2022 Chairman’s Award recipient. In making the announcement, he cited her critical role in unifying the St. Tammany business community, community leadership and involvement, Chamber service, and enthusiastic leadership as 2022 Ambassadors Council chairman.