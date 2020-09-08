St. Tammany Chamber Hosts Free Health Webinar

COVINGTON — The public is invited to participate in a free virtual webinar titled “How to Take Control of Your Own Health” hosted by the St.Tammany Chamber’s Live Better Committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 on Zoom. Click here to register.

From a release: “Being both physically and mentally healthy enables us to be better prepared when facing illness, diseases and the threat of pandemics. Dr. Chip Curtis with All AmericanHealthcare Covington will discuss what makes a strong immune system, stressors to avoid and ways to have optimal body functioning.The mission of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce is to promote and support businesses by being the resource of choice to the community, to empower businesspeople to build a community where businesses can thrive, and citizens are proud to live. The Chamber is a 5-Star Accredited Chamber, the highest accreditation awarded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and earned in recognition of its high quality, expertise and strong leadership.