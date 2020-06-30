St. Tammany Chamber to Celebrate Recovering Local Businesses

COVINGTON, La. – The St. Tammany Chamber will host a one-day ribbon cutting event called “Sprinting for Business” on July 14 at various locations throughout St. Tammany Parish. Chamber teams stage a ribbon cutting at dozens of local businesses that remained open or have re-opening following the COVID shutdown. The purpose is to let the public know the businesses are open and ready for customers. The day’s events will be shared on social media.

Click here to participate or call (985) 273-3003.





Comments

comments