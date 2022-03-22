St. Roch Market Welcomes 2 Vendors

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Roch Market has two new vendors joining its cadre of restaurant upstarts in the month of March.

Hype Eatz, from Delgado Community College graduate and New Orleans native Brandon Robinson, blends southern and island cuisines in dishes like southern fried chicken sweet potato tacos.

“I am excited because St. Roch Market is a part of my community,” he said. “I am happy that I get to work in a space that allows local people to show off their talents and enter into entrepreneurship. The St. Roch team has allowed me to take my passion and increase my audience and my ability to bring great food to the city I love.”

Tropical Cabana, meanwhile, brings a Spanish Caribbean sandwich shop format known as “cuchifritos” or “sanguicheria” to the market. Diners can order the Cubano and other favorites as well as quick-service empanadas and other comfort foods. Drawing

inspiration from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, owner Jose Laboy has 18 years of New Orleans hospitality experience.

Both restaurants are now open at the St. Roch Market from 11 a.m. to closing time daily. The market features indoor and outdoor dining plus a craft cocktail bar. Other successful St. Roch establishments include Fritai (recently nominated for a James Beard award), the Daily Beet and Coast Roast.