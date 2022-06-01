St. Martin’s Welcomes New Finance Leader

METAIRIE — Robin H. Lunsford is retiring from her role as chief financial officer at St. Martin’s Episcopal School. Lunsford, who worked at St. Martin’s for six years, was as a chief business officer for two other independent schools for more than 12 years and provided public accounting for nonprofit entities for more than six years. The incoming CFO is Jennifer LeCoq, who has more than 15 years of experience working as a financial leader in the public and private sector. At St. Martin’s, she will track cash flow, analyze financial strengths and propose strategic directions. She has a background in nonprofit education and has dedicated herself to understanding the culture and mission of St.Martin’s, seeing that two of her children are alumni. LeCoq holds a CPA license and is a graduate of the University of South Alabama and is skilled in team building, strategic planning and financial analysis.