St. Martin’s Episcopal School Welcomes Christopher Louper

METAIRIE — St. Martin’s Episcopal School welcomes Christopher Louper as its new technology coordinator. Louper, who has a background in network administration, advanced troubleshooting and security, is joining the team with more than four years of experience in technology support.

Louper most recently worked as a network technician at ICT Inc., a business that promotes best practices in IT equipment disposal management. There, he identified network problems, resolved complex installations and provided guidance to customers.

Louper, who holds an associate’s degree in computer science from the University of Phoenix, has also worked as a Geek Squad supervisor, a lead PC/MAC technician and a freelance computer technician. He is certified in information assurance security. As the technology coordinator at St. Martin’s, he will help maintain the school’s technology system infrastructure, work in partnership with staff to achieve effective use of technology and online tools, install and troubleshoot technology hardware and software and more.