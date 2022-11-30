St. Martin’s Episcopal School Hires Gloria Cosenza Hill

METAIRIE — St. Martin’s Episcopal School has named Gloria Cosenza Hill the new associate director of enrollment management for middle and upper schools.

Hill comes to St. Martin’s with several years of admissions experience. She most recently was the assistant director of admissions at Loyola University New Orleans for its College of Music and Media. In that role, Hill was responsible for building application processes, managing communication outreach, working with faculty to assign scholarships and planning virtual and on-campus events.

Hill holds a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from Loyola. During her undergraduate career, she enrolled in music industry studies courses, where she developed an appreciation for arts administration, specifically how to effectively and ethically communicate and market in sectors of the industry. Also, as a student intern with Monroe Library’s Special Collections and Archives, Hill co-curated two exhibits based on the New Orleans Opera Association Collection.

In her new role at St. Martin’s, Hill will assist in creating and maintaining an effective enrollment management strategy, marketing campaigns, and other tasks that shine a light on all that St. Martin’s has to offer.