St.  Charles Parish Hospital Names New Chief Executive Officer

LULING – St. Charles Parish Hospital has promoted Terrell Neal to chief executive officer. Neal most recently served as interim CEO while continuing to serve as the hospital’s chief nursing officer and chief operating officer.

Neal joined Ochsner Health System in 2015, serving as vice president of patient care services at Ochsner Medical Center, and in 2017 transferred to St. Charles Parish Hospital as CNO/COO. During his tenure at St. Charles Parish Hospital, Neal has led significant improvements in quality, experience and safety culture. He has also been responsible for supporting new services and oversees capital improvements necessary to support growth in St. Charles Parish. Most recently, he was the hospital’s interim CEO after former CEO, Austin Reeder, was named vice president of hospital operations at Ochsner Medical Center in September 2019.

“The St. Charles Parish Hospital Board is excited to continue working with Terrell as the new CEO,” said Karen Raymond, chairwoman of the St. Charles Parish Board of Commissioners. “Terrell’s operational, management and clinical expertise will be invaluable to St. Charles Parish Hospital as we work to build upon the success we’ve experienced over the last few years. On behalf of the board and myself, we look forward to working with Terrell in meeting the healthcare needs of St. Charles Parish.”

Neal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as a Master of Business of Administration from the University of Phoenix.