St. Charles Parish Hospital Names New CEO

LULING, La.– St. Charles Parish Hospital has hired Keith Dacus to be its new chief executive officer. Dacus comes to the hospital from Mercy Health in St. Louis. He gained positions of increasing responsibility in healthcare in the Mercy Health system across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, including planning and development, strategy and most recently CEO of Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care for the past three years.

“The St. Charles Parish Hospital Board is excited to welcome Keith as the new CEO,” said Jake Lemmon, chair of the St. Charles Parish Board of Commissioners. “Keith’s experience in developing, leading and operating successful healthcare facilities while driving strategic vision will be invaluable to St. Charles Parish Hospital as we pursue continued success. On behalf of the Board and myself, we look forward to working with Keith in meeting the healthcare needs of St. Charles Parish.”

Dacus earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University in St. Louis. Early in his career, he worked as a performance improvement consultant as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

“I am honored to be joining such a remarkable organization and am enthusiastic about the bright future for St. Charles Parish Hospital,” said Dacus. “I am looking forward to working together with our physicians, medical staff, and employees to continue to bring innovative, superior medical care to the community.”

St. Charles Parish Hospital is a 59-bed facility which was created as a service district hospital in 1959. It is managed by Ochsner Health. For more information on St. Charles Parish Hospital and Ochsner Health, visit www.ochsner.org/stch.