St. Bernard Tornado Small Business Assistance

Photo courtesy of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana have teamed up to provide up to $10,000 in relief funding for businesses affected by the 2022 Arabi tornadoes. Business owners with outstanding costs not covered by insurance or previous grant funds can request assistance here. Businesses who have received previous assistance are eligible and encouraged to fill out the most recent damage assessment form.