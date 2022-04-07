St. Bernard Receives Disaster Recovery Grant

(Getty Images)

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (press release) – The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) announced it has activated its Disaster Response & Restoration Fund in response to the recent tornadoes.

The fund provides grants that support local nonprofits leading short, medium, and long-term response and recovery efforts. The foundation has also provided immediate grants totaling $50,000 to five organizations that are coordinating their response with emergency managers.

In response to the tornadoes, GNOF has made five separate $10,000 grants to organization that are ready to provide emergency food and water, toiletries, shelter, and other assistance in coordination with local governments. The grants are being made to the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, Community Center of St. Bernard, Sankofa Community Development Corporation, Second Harvest, and VIA Link 211.

“As a region and as a Foundation, we are not strangers to disasters, nor are we new to responding to them,” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of GNOF. “Yesterday’s tornadoes impacted our neighbors in multiple communities that are still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Our nonprofit partners are experts in responding to the localized and immediate needs caused by this extreme weather event.”

“As our city and region respond to (Tuesday’s) tornadoes, it is essential our nonprofits have the resources they need to lift up our residents after the storm,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “That is why I’m asking anyone that can contribute to the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Disaster Response and Restoration Fund so our nonprofits have what they need to take care of our most vulnerable.”

“This funding will help us repair and rebuild our food pantry,” said Jamie Hornberger, executive director, Community Center of St. Bernard. “It also gives us the ability to provide crucial emergency resources to our Arabi Community.”

“As St. Bernard Parish and the region respond to the aftermath of the tornadoes, we’re grateful for the immediate support of the Greater New Orleans Foundation,” said St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis. “Our nonprofit partners are essential as we begin the recovery process and that is why we’re asking those who can contribute to the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Disaster Response and Restoration Fund. This will ensure our nonprofits have the resources they need to get us on the road to recovery.”

“The foundation’s quick response and support of our organization is a testament to the generosity in our region,” said Meaghan McCormack, executive director of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. “This support will help us expand our reach and provide direct relief to our community.”