St. Bernard Participating in Broadband Mapping Project

CHALMETTE — From the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation:

As we have all experienced over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted significant gaps in internet accessibility across the country. The Delta region in particular, including St. Bernard Parish, has been shown to lack the adequate digital infrastructure to support access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning, and remote work. In response to these challenges, the Delta Regional Authority has announced the Delta Broadband Mapping Project and the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation is proud to support the DRA on this initiative.

Through a crowdsourcing platform, DRA is undertaking a regional internet speed testing initiative to support data-driven policy and decision-making. The goal of this project is to create a regional map of internet availability and speeds, which will help St. Bernard Parish attain funding opportunities for our communities to improve access to and affordability of high-speed broadband.

The test takes less than one minute to complete and can be taken on any internet-connected device. Help us increase broadband infrastructure by taking the test today.

How to Test Your Broadband Speed

To help SBEDF apply for funding to support broadband infrastructure, complete the 60-second broadband speed test today.

Visit the DRA’s Broadband Mapping website

Enter your current address (or an address with no available service)

Click “Let’s Do It” to begin your test

To ensure SBEDF has enough data points, complete this test at home, work, and anywhere else you access the internet.