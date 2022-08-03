St. Bernard Parish Hospital Names New CEO

St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) has named Alanna “Lani” Fast as its new chief executive officer. (Photo Courtesy of Ochsner Health)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) has named Alanna “Lani” Fast as its new chief executive officer. Fast has served on the SBPH executive team as associate administrator since 2018, providing oversight and leadership for the hospital and clinic locations serving St. Bernard and surrounding communities.

Fast succeeds Kim Keene, who served as CEO of SBPH for the past six years and announced her retirement in May.

“The St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District Board reviewed highly qualified candidates and determined Lani was the right person to continue SBPH’s mission of providing quality healthcare to members of our community. Lani possesses the experience, qualifications and passion for being a great leader of SBPH,” said Ray Lauga, chair of St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District.

Fast has 17 years of experience in healthcare and has worked at Ochsner Health since 2010. Prior to joining the leadership team at SBPH, Fast worked with local CEOs on Ochsner’s partnership and integration of both St. Bernard Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock. As assistant vice president of clinic operations for Ochsner – Northshore and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Region, she supported system operations in Slidell, Pearl River, Chalmette, Covington, Bay St. Louis, and Diamondhead, Mississippi.

“We are excited that Lani will assume the role as CEO of SBPH as we continue to expand and enhance services, provide workforce education and deliver high-quality compassionate healthcare,” said Robert Wolterman, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health, South Shore Region. “Lani will succeed Kim Keene, who has been instrumental in the success and growth of SBPH over the last five years under Ochsner’s management. We are incredibly grateful to Kim for her leadership and dedication, and we know Lani will continue the great work underway at the hospital.”

Fast holds a master’s degree in organizational communication with a concentration in public relations from Southeastern Louisiana University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of New Orleans. She serves as secretary of The Greater New Orleans Women’s Healthcare Executive Network and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and of The Rotary Club of St. Bernard. She is also a graduate of Leadership St. Bernard through the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, as well as the recipient of the Ochsner Executive Award—Up & Coming Leader of The Year (2017) and Ochsner’s Quality Project of the Year (2011).

For more information about St. Bernard Hospital, visit www.ochsner.org/sbph.