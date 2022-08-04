St. Bernard Parish Hospital Names New CEO

CHALMETTE, La. – From St. Bernard Parish Hospital:

St. Bernard Parish Hospital has named Alanna “Lani” Fast as its new chief executive officer, effective July 31, 2022. Fast has served on the SBPH executive team as associate administrator since 2018, providing oversight and leadership for the hospital and clinic locations serving St. Bernard and surrounding communities. Fast succeeds Kim Keene, who served as CEO of SBPH for the past six years and announced her retirement in May.

“The St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District Board reviewed highly qualified candidates and determined Lani was the right person to continue SBPH’s mission of providing quality healthcare to members of our community. Lani possesses the experience, qualifications and passion for being a great leader of SBPH,” said Ray Lauga, chair, St. Bernard Parish Hospital Service District.

Fast has 17 years of experience in healthcare and has worked at Ochsner Health since 2010. Prior to joining the leadership team at SBPH, Fast worked closely with local CEOs on Ochsner’s partnership and integration of both St. Bernard Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock. As assistant vice president of clinic operations for Ochsner – Northshore and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Region, she supported system operations in Slidell, Pearl River, Chalmette, Covington, Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead, Miss.

During her tenure as associate administrator of SBPH, Fast and her team have recruited providers spanning 15 services, bringing high quality care to local residents including the opening of a new health center at the SBPH Medical Office Building with a multi-specialty clinic and women’s services. The hospital made $10 million in capital improvements and purchased new equipment to ensure the best care for patients. Additionally, SBPH has received numerous recent accolades and recognition, including an ‘A’ Spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group and recently awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The New Orleans Advocate and The Times-Picayune.

“We are excited that Lani will assume the role as CEO of SBPH as we continue to expand and enhance services, provide workforce education and deliver high-quality compassionate healthcare,” said Robert Wolterman, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health, South Shore Region. “Lani will succeed Kim Keene, who has been instrumental in the success and growth of SBPH over the last five years under Ochsner’s management. We are incredibly grateful to Kim for her leadership and dedication, and we know Lani will continue the great work underway at the hospital.”

Fast serves as secretary of the Greater New Orleans Women’s Healthcare Executive Network and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and of the Rotary Club of St. Bernard. She is also a graduate of Leadership St. Bernard through the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, as well as the recipient of the Ochsner Executive Award — Up and Coming Leader of the Year (2017) and Ochsner’s Quality Project of the Year (2011). Fast holds a master’s degree in organizational communication with a concentration in public relations from Southeastern Louisiana University and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of New Orleans.

St. Bernard Parish Hospital is owned by the Hospital Service District of the Parish of St. Bernard, State of Louisiana, a political subdivision of the State, and managed by Ochsner Health. Since November 2017 when the partnership with Ochsner Health was finalized, SBPH has increased specialty care offerings, significantly improved quality, implemented telehealth platforms and acted as a health and wellness community leader through numerous outreach programs.