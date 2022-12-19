St. Bernard Parish Hospital Names Ellender AVP of Operations

CHALMETTE – St. Bernard Parish Hospital has named Kim Ellender assistant vice president of operations. Ellender’s credentials include more than 20 years of experience in healthcare management across Louisiana and Texas. Since 2018, she has served at SBPH in various leadership roles, including manager of clinic operations, director of clinic operations and recently, director of operations, specialty clinics and hospital surgical services. Under her leadership, SBPH has expanded specialty services and surgical procedures now offered to the community.

“Kim is a vital member of our leadership team. Her experience and passion for healthcare as well as the St. Bernard community are unmatched. As AVP of Operations, Kim will oversee clinic operations, perioperative, outpatient and ancillary services,” said Lani Fast, the hospital’s chief executive officer.

Having worked for health systems in both Louisiana and Texas, Ellender’s expertise includes strategic planning, finance, management and operations. Before joining SBPH, she served as manager of clinic operations and financial analytics for Ochsner Health on the Northshore. She is a graduate of the University of Southwest Louisiana (currently known as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette), where she earned a BS in business and marketing, followed by an MBA.

“I am thrilled to assume this new role and continue my journey with SBPH and Ochsner Health. Having the opportunity to create programs from start to finish with the goal to aid in the care of our community is fulfilling beyond measure. Interacting with patients brings me immense joy, and I am in awe of the dedication SBPH providers and staff exude daily. I am proud to be a part of this team,” said Ellender.