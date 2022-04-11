St. Bernard Parish Hospital Names AVP of Nursing

Brian Swaim (Photo Courtesy of SBPH)

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – St. Bernard Parish Hospital (SBPH) has named Brian Swaim its assistant vice president of nursing (AVP). Swaim brings 22 years of medical experience to SBPH, previously serving in leadership roles in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Most recently, Swaim was the nursing director for the observation, controlled access and infusion units at University Medical Center in New Orleans. During his time in Alabama at Infirmary West Hospital, Swaim initiated the development of the first online emergency department scheduling program in the city of Mobile.

Additionally, Swaim was an instructor at Bishop State Community College, teaching fundamentals of nursing, adult health, transition to nursing and pediatrics.

“We are excited to welcome Brian and utilize his nursing leadership and expertise at SBPH. His experience includes serving as manager and director of the emergency department, intensive care, medical surgical, and oncology units. As AVP of SBPH, Brian will oversee all facets of nursing, including the strategic vision of patient care,” said Kim Keene, chief executive officer of St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

Swaim is a United States Air Force veteran serving in the Gulf War in Operation Desert Storm. Beginning his nursing career with an associate degree, Swaim went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama and a master of science degree in executive nurse leadership from Chamberlain University.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside the medical staff, physicians and employees at St. Bernard Parish Hospital,” Swaim said. “I am excited to serve St. Bernard Parish and provide quality care to enhance the vitality of our community.”

For more information about St. Bernard Parish Hospital, visit www.ochsner.org/sbph.