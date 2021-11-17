St. Bernard Named Louisiana Development Ready Community

St. Bernard Parish officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 16 at the Planet Fitness in Chalmette. The parish hopes to attract many more new businesses by participating in a state economic development program that helps communities become more competitive in attracting growth.

CHALMETTE, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has recognized St. Bernard as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. The parish becomes the 48th participant in the community development program, now in its 13th year.



The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants prepare and become more competitive for new investment and jobs. The program guides selected communities through the creation and implementation of a strategic plan. By following its plan for multiple years, participants leverage their assets and address their particular challenges to become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities.



“Community leaders and public officials in St. Bernard have participated in our program and gained knowledge and insights to better position this community for new business attraction and existing business retention,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “For communities across our state, the Louisiana Development Ready Communities program is making a difference. This program is key to building new business investments and securing quality jobs. On behalf of LED, I extend my congratulations to all St. Bernard leaders who have participated in this rigorous program, and who are now better prepared to foster economic growth in their community.”



Members of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, St. Bernard Parish government and other key parish stakeholders were all part of the team that helped the parish secure the LDRC designation. Through the distribution of community surveys, town hall meetings and multiple committee meetings, the team identified strengths and opportunities for additional growth, all directed at positioning the parish for enhanced economic momentum.



“St. Bernard Parish receiving this designation as a Louisiana Development Ready Community through LED’s Community Competitiveness Initiative has an impact that goes far beyond the certification,” St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said. “Sixteen years post-Katrina, St. Bernard has not only come back, but is thriving as the fastest-growing parish in the state, with the second-highest GDP growth. This recognition and announcement are the official signal to businesses and individuals alike that our parish is primed for investment and opportunity.”



“More than anything, we are happy that this strategic plan is for the people of St. Bernard, by the people of St. Bernard,” said Executive Director Meaghan McCormack of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. “We see this plan as something community members and government officials alike can rally around and facilitate, bringing a brighter future to the parish. I know people around the parish can’t wait to see where this momentum takes us.”



For more information about the LDRC program, visit the LED website or contact LED Director of Community Competitiveness Stacey Neal at stacey.neal@la.gov or 225.342.4703.