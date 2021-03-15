St. Bernard Joins ‘Louisiana Development Ready’ Program

CHALMETTE, La. –St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation has announced that St. Bernard parish has been accepted into LED’s Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. St. Bernard Parish is the largest community participant to date.

The LDRC program helps strengthen community competitiveness by “conjoining state officials and local government in strategic community and economic development planning.” The program, which began in 2011, “catalyzes community-based economic development through an immersive, multi-month planning process that defines challenges and identifies achievable actions for the future.”

“As Louisiana’s economy begins to open back up, there is no better time to undergo a period of rigorous examination and planning,” said Meaghan McCormack, executive director of SBEDF. “We hope to engage all residents, both new and long-time, looking to have a say in the direction of St. Bernard. Our community and its future will only be better off for it.”

A local Steering Committee, co-chaired by Bill Haines of the Meraux Foundation and Jason Stopa of St. Bernard Parish Government’s Office of Community Development, will guide the parish through LDRC’s community surveys, workshops and meetings meant to help paint a clearer picture of the parish’s future.

“St. Bernard is eager to work closely with LED’s team,” said Parish President Guy McInnis, who will serve on the steering committee. “We look forward to hearing their insights and expertise to better support all of our parish’s residents.”

The LDRC Steering Committee is comprised of community members, business leaders and government officials, including Jason Stopa, Bill Haines, Karen Boudrie, Amanda Coates, Andrew Becker, District C Councilman Howard Luna, Jessica Vallelungo, Mindy Nuñez Airhart, and Parish President Guy McInnis.

Learn more about LDRC at opportunitylouisiana.com/LDRC.